Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.52).

Several analysts recently commented on SDRY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.52) to GBX 265 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Superdry from GBX 415 ($5.22) to GBX 280 ($3.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,762.55). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,101.

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 149.80 ($1.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £123.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 132.60 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 468 ($5.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.48.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

