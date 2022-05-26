Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 95,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,363. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

