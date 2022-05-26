Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 95,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,363. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72.
