Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUUIF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Superior Plus stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

