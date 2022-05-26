Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 220.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NILIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,588. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
