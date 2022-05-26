Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 220.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NILIF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,588. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

