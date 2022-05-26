Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $544,327.94 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,597,354.50.

On Thursday, March 17th, George Goodwin sold 10,931 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $586,776.08.

On Monday, February 28th, George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $197,272.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. 523,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.76.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

