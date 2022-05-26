Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Short Interest Update

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRYB opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Surrey Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

