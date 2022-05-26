Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $41.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

