Susquehanna Cuts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $41.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in DXC Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.