Susquehanna Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $260.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.17. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

