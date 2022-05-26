Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $115.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.67. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

