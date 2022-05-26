SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $470.00 at Wolfe Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $723.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.70.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $452.72 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $419.60 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.