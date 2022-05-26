Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.33.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 7,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

