Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.33.
OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 7,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,209. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Swisscom (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
