Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €138.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €138.00 ($146.81) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($124.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($132.98) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($120.21) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FRA SY1 traded down €0.75 ($0.80) on Thursday, hitting €101.00 ($107.45). 263,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.35. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($78.17).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

