Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock worth $12,154,776. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.