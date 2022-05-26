Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-$2.06 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-$3.53 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.42. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

