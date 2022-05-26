TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,970,000 shares, an increase of 202.4% from the April 30th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,336 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,979,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 162,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,314. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.34.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.