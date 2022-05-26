Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Shares of TALO opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.29. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,207,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,853,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,005,911 shares of company stock valued at $89,534,545. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.