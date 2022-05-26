Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

