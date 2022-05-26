Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the April 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

