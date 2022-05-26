Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

