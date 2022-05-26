Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

