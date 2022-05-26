TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.25.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 397,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

