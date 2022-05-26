Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.27) target price on the homebuilder’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.40).

LON TW opened at GBX 127.15 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.53. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.33).

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,621.37). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.67), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($72,029.53). Insiders have sold 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615 over the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

