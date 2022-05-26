Taylor Wimpey’s (TW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on the homebuilder’s stock.

TW has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.45) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 189 ($2.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.13 ($2.40).

LON TW opened at GBX 127.15 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 119.60 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In related news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,621.37). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($98,082.90). In the last three months, insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

