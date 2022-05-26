TD Securities Trims Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Target Price to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.29.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.87. 38,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,612. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

