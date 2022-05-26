TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TDCX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TDCX opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. TDCX has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get TDCX alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDCX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

TDCX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.