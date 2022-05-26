Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.0 days.

THNPF stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Technip Energies has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THNPF shares. Barclays raised Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Technip Energies from €17.50 ($18.62) to €13.20 ($14.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

