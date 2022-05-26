TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 247.1% in May

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TCCPY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.
TechnoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)
