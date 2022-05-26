TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Up 247.1% in May

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TCCPY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. TechnoPro has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers various services, including engineer staffing, contract assignment, engineering consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore delivery, job placement, and education and training in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

