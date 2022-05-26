Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TTNDY stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $113.19.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Techtronic Industries (Get Rating)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.