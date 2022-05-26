Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of THQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,817. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $25.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
