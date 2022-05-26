Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,817. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 723,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.