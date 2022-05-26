Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

TLTZY opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.52. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.71 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.6811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

