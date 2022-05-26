Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.00.

NYSE:TFX traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.12 and its 200-day moving average is $321.89.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Teleflex by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

