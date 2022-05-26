Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Director Sells $78,819.00 in Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 637,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,907,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,441,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after acquiring an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

