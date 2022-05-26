Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Caleres in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CAL opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.6% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

