Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

NYSE:BBY opened at $80.06 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 86,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 33.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 60,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

