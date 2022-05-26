Telsey Advisory Group Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NYSE AEO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

