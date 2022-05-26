Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hibbett in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.34. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

HIBB opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.81. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 14.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

About Hibbett (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.