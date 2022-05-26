Telsey Advisory Group Trims DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Target Price to $110.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.61.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

