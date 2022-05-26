Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $193,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,368. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

