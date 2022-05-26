Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNYA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

