Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

