TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRVF opened at $17.63 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
