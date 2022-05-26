Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in May

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRUMY opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Terumo has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.36.

TRUMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

