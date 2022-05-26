Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.10.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $78.31. 6,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 and have sold 7,499 shares worth $673,948. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

