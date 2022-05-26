TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 434.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 470.8%.

Shares of TFSL stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 13,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,559. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.46. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in TFS Financial by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

