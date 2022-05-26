Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of THS opened at GBX 142 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of £420.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.18. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.16).
