Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of THS opened at GBX 142 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market cap of £420.40 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.18. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.16).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

