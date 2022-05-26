Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Short Interest Update

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Tharisa has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Tharisa from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 260 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.