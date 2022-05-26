The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.801 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

