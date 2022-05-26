The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.801 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 104,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 53,765 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNS. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.