The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Several research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,288.00.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

